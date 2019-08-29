More investors warm to a U.S. ultra bond: survey

(Reuters) - More investors are warming to the idea of owning a U.S. Treasury bond that matures more than 30 years, but most of them still prefer the U.S. Treasury Department to roll a 20-year security over a ultra issue, a J.P. Morgan survey showed on Thursday.

Thirty percent of the respondents, which include banks, asset managers and hedge funds, said they would buy an ultra-long Treasury bond. This was more than the 19% who said they would do so two years ago, according to the survey.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Treasury Department is asking for updates from market participants about the possibility about selling ultra-long bonds.