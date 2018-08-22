Goldman Sachs lowers U.S 10-year Treasury yield forecast

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has lowered its forecast on where U.S. 10-year Treasury yields will end the year to 3.10 pct from 3.25 pct previously.

This is largely down to an expected reduction in the so-called ‘term premium’, the premium investors demand for holding a bond beyond interest rate and inflation expectations over a period of time, Goldman analysts said in a note on Wednesday.

“However, the direction of travel is still higher yields across the G10 (countries),” they added.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 2.83 percent on Wednesday.