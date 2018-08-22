FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 22, 2018 / 11:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Goldman Sachs lowers U.S 10-year Treasury yield forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has lowered its forecast on where U.S. 10-year Treasury yields will end the year to 3.10 pct from 3.25 pct previously.

This is largely down to an expected reduction in the so-called ‘term premium’, the premium investors demand for holding a bond beyond interest rate and inflation expectations over a period of time, Goldman analysts said in a note on Wednesday.

“However, the direction of travel is still higher yields across the G10 (countries),” they added.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 2.83 percent on Wednesday.

Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Jamie McGeever

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.