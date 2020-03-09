U.S. Treasury yields climb from record lows but virus fears remain

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields bounced off record lows but held lower on the day on Monday as worries over the spreading coronavirus and oil price declines sparked a massive selloff in equities.

FILE PHOTO: United States one dollar bills are curled and inspected during production at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

After falling as low as 0.318% in early trading, the 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR climbed back to 0.512%.

“It does look like risk markets are recovering a little bit, so maybe it’s some investors buying the dip in equities,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

He cautioned that while he has not seen any particular positive news, “liquidity is still very thin, so I wouldn’t read into market moves here just because there is not a lot of volume behind some of these moves.”

As global share markets tumbled, investors fled headlong to bonds to hedge the economic trauma of the coronavirus, and oil plunged more than 30% after Saudi Arabia opened the taps in a price war with Russia.

Trading in U.S. equities was temporarily halted after the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX fell 7%, triggering an automatic 15-minute stoppage.

“There’s an obvious panic-buying spree in place (for Treasuries) and, as with every panic buying spree, there is no way to guess where it stops,” said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

Thirty-year Treasury yields were also off their record low of 0.70% US30YT=RR, last trading at 0.904%.

Two-year note yields, which had tumbled to 0.251% US2YT=RR, their lowest since October 2014, recovered to 0.391%. They have fallen for 13 straight sessions.

Interest rate futures traders are now fully pricing in an additional 75 basis point rate cut at this month’s Federal Reserve meeting and a 55% probability that the Fed will cut rates back to the 0% to 0.25% band, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.