FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Reviews News
April 26, 2018 / 8:00 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

David Baldacci's 'The Fallen' tops U.S. best sellers list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - David Baldacci’s thriller “The Fallen” topped the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday.

Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. “The Fallen” -

David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. “After Anna” 1

Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin’s)

3. “Little Fires Everywhere” 10

Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

4. “Noir” -

Christopher Moore (Morrow)

5. “Before We Were Yours” 11

Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

6. “I’ve Got My Eyes on You” 5

Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Shoot First” 3

Stuart Woods (Putnam)

8. “The Great Alone” 8

Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

9. “The Woman in the Window” 13

A.J. Finn (Morrow)

10. “Red Alert” 6

Patterson/Karp (Little, Brown)

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. “A Higher Loyalty” -

James Comey (Flatiron)

2. “Fascism” 1

Madeleine Albright (Harper)

3. “12 Rules for Life” 4

Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

4. “The Clean 20” 3

Ian K. Smith (St. Martin’s)

5. “Girl, Wash Your Face” 5

Rachel Hollis (Nelson)

6. “I’ve Been Thinking...” 8

Maria Shriver (Viking/Dorman)

7. “Russian Roulette” 9

Isikoff/Corn (Twelve)

8. “Killing the Deep State” 11

Jerome R. Corsi (Humanix)

9. “The Plant Paradox Cookbook” 2

Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

10. “Fire and Fury” 27

Michael Wolff (Holt)

Compiled by Eric Kelsey; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.