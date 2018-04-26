David Baldacci's 'The Fallen' tops U.S. best sellers list

(Reuters) - David Baldacci’s thriller “The Fallen” topped the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday.

Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. “The Fallen” -

David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. “After Anna” 1

Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin’s)

3. “Little Fires Everywhere” 10

Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

4. “Noir” -

Christopher Moore (Morrow)

5. “Before We Were Yours” 11

Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

6. “I’ve Got My Eyes on You” 5

Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Shoot First” 3

Stuart Woods (Putnam)

8. “The Great Alone” 8

Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

9. “The Woman in the Window” 13

A.J. Finn (Morrow)

10. “Red Alert” 6

Patterson/Karp (Little, Brown)

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. “A Higher Loyalty” -

James Comey (Flatiron)

2. “Fascism” 1

Madeleine Albright (Harper)

3. “12 Rules for Life” 4

Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

4. “The Clean 20” 3

Ian K. Smith (St. Martin’s)

5. “Girl, Wash Your Face” 5

Rachel Hollis (Nelson)

6. “I’ve Been Thinking...” 8

Maria Shriver (Viking/Dorman)

7. “Russian Roulette” 9

Isikoff/Corn (Twelve)

8. “Killing the Deep State” 11

Jerome R. Corsi (Humanix)

9. “The Plant Paradox Cookbook” 2

Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

10. “Fire and Fury” 27

Michael Wolff (Holt)