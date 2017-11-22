FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Joe Biden's 'Promise Me, Dad' tops U.S. bestsellers list
November 22, 2017

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - “Promise Me, Dad,” former U.S. Vice President’s Joe Biden’s memoir of the year after his son Beau’s untimely death, topped the U.S. nonfiction bestsellers chart on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Former Vice President of the U.S. Joe Biden speaks during a political rally in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. “Oathbringer” -

Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $34.99)

2. “Hardcore Twenty-Four” -

Janet Evanovich (Doubleday, $28.95)

3. “The Rooster Bar” 2

John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)

4. “The Midnight Line” 1

Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99)

5. “End Game” -

David Baldacci (Grand Central, $29)

6. “Origin” 3

Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95)

7. “Artemis” -

Andy Weir (Crown, $27)

8. “Two Kinds of Truth” 4

Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $29)

9. “Typhoon Fury” 6

Cussler/Morrison (Putnam, $29)

10. “Every Breath You Take” 7

Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99)

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. “Promise Me, Dad” -

Joe Biden (Flatiron, $27)

2. “Obama” 1

Pete Souza (Little, Brown $50)

3. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!” 3

Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99)

4. “Leonardo da Vinci” 6

Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35)

5. “The Wisdom of Sundays” 5

Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron, $27.99)

6. “Guinness World Records 2018” 14

(Guinness World Records, $28.95)

7. “Bobby Kennedy” 7

Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster, $28.99)

8. “Killing England” 11

O‘Reilly/Dugard (Holt, $30)

9. “Grant” 9

Ron Chernow (Penguin Press, $40)

10. “God, Faith, and Reason” -

Michael Savage (Center Street, $26)

Compiled by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
