'Obama' photo book tops U.S. best-sellers list

(Reuters) - Former White House photographer Pete Souza’s behind-the-scenes book “Obama” topped the U.S. nonfiction bestsellers chart on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Pete Souza takes pictures of former U.S. President Barack Obama as the president delivers remarks on the Affordable Health Care Act in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. “The Midnight Line” -

Lee Child (Delacorte, $28.99)

2. “The Rooster Bar” 1

John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)

3. “Origin” 3

Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95)

4. “Two Kinds of Truth” 2

Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $29)

5. “The Noel Diary” -

Richard Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster, $19.99)

6. “Typhoon Fury” -

Cussler/Morrison (Putnam, $29)

7. “Every Breath You Take” -

Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99)

8. “In This Moment” -

Karen Kingsbury (Howard, $23.99)

9. “Uncommon Type” 5

Tom Hanks (Knopf, $26.95)

10. “Sleeping Beauties” 7

King/King (Scribner, $32.50)

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. “Obama” -

Pete Souza (Little, Brown $50)

2. “Inventing Joy” -

Joy Mangano (Simon & Schuster, $26)

3. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!” 1

Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99)

4. “Medical Medium Thyroid Healing” -

Anthony William (Hay House, $27.99)

5. “The Wisdom of Sundays” 9

Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron, $27.99)

6. “Leonardo da Vinci” 2

Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35)

7. “Bobby Kennedy” 4

Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster, $28.99)

8. “Capital Gaines” 7

Chip Gaines (W, $24.99)

9. “Grant” 8

Ron Chernow (Penguin Press, $40)

10. “Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans” 3

Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel, $28)