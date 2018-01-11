Scathing Trump book 'Fire and Fury' tops U.S. bestsellers list

(Reuters) - “Fire and Fury,” Michael Wolff’s scathing book about life inside the Trump White House, topped the U.S. bestsellers chart on Thursday.

“Fire and Fury” sold some 28,500 units in its first week of release, more than any other fiction or non-fiction hardcover book, according to data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. “The Woman in the Window” -

A.J. Finn (Morrow)

2. “Origin” 1

Dan Brown (Doubleday)

3. “The Rooster Bar” 2

John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “Little Fires Everywhere” 5

Celeste Ng (Penguin Press, $27)

5. “Robicheaux” -

James Lee Burke (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Unbound” -

Stuart Woods (Putnam)

7. “Sing, Unburied, Sing” 17

Jesmyn Ward (Scribner)

8. “Year One” 3

Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

9. “The Midnight Line” 4

Lee Child (Delacorte)

10. “Before We Were Yours” 13

Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. “Fire and Fury” -

Michael Wolff (Holt)

2. “Judgment Detox” -

Gabrielle Bernstein (North Star Way)

3. “Your Best Year Ever” -

Michael S. Hyatt (Baker)

4. “The Wisdom of Sundays” 2

Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)

5. “The Whole30 Fast & Easy Cookbook” 4

Melissa Hartwig (HMH)

6. “Leonardo da Vinci” 1

Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” 7

Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

8. “Let Trump Be Trump” 13

Lewandowski/Bossie (Center Street)

9. “Principles” 14

Ray Dalio (Simon & Schuster)

10. “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning” -

Margareta Magnusson (Scribner)