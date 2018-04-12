Thriller 'I've Got My Eyes on You' tops U.S. best sellers list

(Reuters) - Mary Higgins Clark’s thriller “I’ve Got My Eyes on You” topped the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday.

Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. “I’ve Got My Eyes on You” -

Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Red Alert” 1

Patterson/Karp (Little, Brown)

3. “The Disappeared” 2

C.J. Box (Putnam)

4. “Accidental Heroes” 3

Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. “The Great Alone” 4

Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

6. “Little Fires Everywhere” 6

Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

7. “The Woman in the Window” 7

A.J. Finn (Morrow)

8. “Before We Were Yours” 8

Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

9. “Cave of Bones” -

Anne Hillerman (Harper)

10. “The Female Persuasion” -

Meg Wolitzer (Riverhead)

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. “12 Rules for Life” 1

Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

2. “The Rational Bible” -

Dennis Prager (Regnery Faith)

3. “Factfulness” -

Hans Rosling (Flatiron)

4. “Dear Madam President” 6

Jennifer Palmieri (Grand Central)

5. “Giada’s Italy” 10

Giada De Laurentiis (Clarkson Potter)

6. “I’ve Been Thinking...” 9

Maria Shriver (Viking/Dorman)

7. “Russian Roulette” 4

Isikoff/Corn (Twelve)

8. “Make Trouble” -

Cecile Richards (Touchstone)

9. “Secret Empires” 3

Peter Schweizer (Harper)

10. “Tiger Woods” 11

Benedict/Keteyian (Simon & Schuster)