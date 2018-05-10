Thriller 'The 17th Suspect' tops U.S. best sellers list

(Reuters) - James Patterson and Maxine Paetro’s thriller “The 17th Suspect” topped the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday.

Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. “The 17th Suspect” 22

Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)

2. “The Fallen” 1

David Baldacci (Grand Central)

3. “Twisted Prey” 2

John Sandford (Putnam)

4. “The Forgotten Road” -

Richard Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Adjustment Day” -

Chuck Palahniuk (Norton)

6. “Before We Were Yours” 5

Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

7. “The Hellfire Club” 4

Jake Tapper (Little, Brown)

8. “Little Fires Everywhere” 3

Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

9. “The Woman in the Window” 6

A.J. Finn (Morrow)

10. “The Great Alone” 8

Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. “Magnolia Table” 1

Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

2. “A Higher Loyalty” 2

James B. Comey (Flatiron)

3. “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” 3

Michelle McNamara (Harper)

4. “12 Rules for Life” 4

Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

5. “War on Peace” 5

Ronan Farrow (Norton)

6. “Girl, Wash Your Face” 10

Rachel Hollis (Nelson)

7. “Fascism” 6

Madeleine Albright (Harper)

8. “Educated” 13

Tara Westover (Random House)

9. “The Light Within Me” 7

Ainsley Earhardt (Harper)

10. “I’ve Been Thinking...” 12

Maria Shriver (Viking/Dorman)