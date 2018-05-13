Box Office: 'Avengers: Infinity War' Stays Strong With $61 Million Third Weekend

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - “Avengers: Infinity War” has maintained its staying power at the domestic box office.

The Disney and Marvel blockbuster earned a huge $61.8 million in its third weekend. Combined with its $200 million launch in China, “Infinity War” earned $343.1 million worldwide this weekend, for a global cume of $1.6 billion. On Saturday, it became the second-fastest film to cross the $500 million mark at the domestic box office.

The superhero adventure has passed “The Avengers” ($1.519 billion), “Furious 7” ($1.516 billion), “Avengers: Age of Ultron” ($1.405 billion), “Black Panther” ($1.229 billion), and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” ($1.332 billion) to become the fifth-highest-grossing global film of all time.

Two mom-led opening releases got a Mother’s Day boost. Melissa McCarthy’s comedy “Life of the Party” debuted in second with $18.5 million from 3,656 locations. The Warner Bros. and New Line film is currently averaging a 41 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a B CinemaScore. Meanwhile, Gabrielle Union’s “Breaking In” launched in third with $16.5 million in 2,537 locations. The thriller from Universal has a 27 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The second weekend of Lionsgate and Pantelion’s comedy “Overboard” landed in fourth with $10 million, while the sixth weekend of Paramount’s “A Quiet Place” secured No. 5 with $6.3 million. The thriller directed by John Krasinski has made $169 million at the domestic box office.

The year-to-date box office is up 4.9 percent from 2017, according to comScore. The box office is likely to see a boost in coming weeks as “Deadpool 2” opens May 18 and “Solo: A Star Wars Story” bows on May 25.