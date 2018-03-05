Box Office: 'Black Panther' Tops $500 Million, Dominates 'Red Sparrow,' 'Death Wish'

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - Disney-Marvel’s“Black Panther” has grossed an impressive $56.2 million in its third weekend in about 86 percent of international markets, lifting the superhero tentpole to $396.6 million overseas.

“Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman as the king of a fictional African nation, now has a worldwide total of $897.7 million through Sunday. It’s about to become the fifth title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to cross the $900 million mark, joining“The Avengers” at $1.52 billion,“Avengers: Age of Ultron” at $1.4 billion,“Iron Man 3” at $1.2 billion and“Captain America: Civil War” at $1.15 billion.

In less than three weeks,“Black Panther” has become 47th highest grosser worldwide and the 10th highest domestic grosser of all time with $501.1 million.

The blockbuster has grossed $12.9 million in Russia after going wide on Feb. 26, surpassing the entire runs for“Ant-Man,”“Captain America: Winter Soldier,”“Justice League” and“Wonder Woman.” In Japan,“Black Panther” opened as the top western release, earning $4.2 million.

European grosses declined only 37 percent from last weekend despite some cinema closures due to the heavy winter storms, with strong holds in Netherlands (-13 percent), France (-18 percent), Israel (-26 percent), Germany (-28 percent), Sweden (-30 percent), Switzerland (-31 percent), Finland (-32 percent), Norway (-34 percent) and Spain (-35 percent).

The Asia-Pacific region (excluding new openers Russia and Japan) saw a decline of 53 percent from last weekend. Latin America saw a decline of 36 percent from last weekend as“Black Panther” remained number one in all markets.

A group of women pose for a photo in front of a poster advertising the film "Black Panther" on its opening night of screenings at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 cinemas in Manhattan, New York, U.S., February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

China will see the final international opening next weekend. The most recent Disney-Marvel title,“Thor: Ragnarok,” performed solidly in China with $112 million.

The U.K. has led the way for“Black Panther” on the foreign front with $49.1 million, followed by South Korea with $41.4 million, Brazil with $24.9 million, Australia with $27.3 million, Mexico with $22 million and France with $21 million.

Jennifer Lawrence’s spy thriller“Red Sparrow” opened with $26.5 million from 8,744 screens in 65 international markets in its debut weekend for Fox. The film scored first place in 10 markets including Taiwan with $2.4 million, Spain with $2 million and Italy with $1.5 million.

Fox’s“The Shape of Water,” which has a leading 13 Academy Award nominations, took in $9.1 million from 4,419 screens in 49 markets. Its international total has hit $69 million with six additional market releases coming up including China on March 16.

Fox’s“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri,” which has seven Oscar nominations, grossed $5.5 million from 3,685 screens in 44 markets, including a China opening of $2.4 million from 815 screens. The international total has hit $79 million with four international markets still to come.

Hugh Jackman’s“The Greatest Showman” brought in $5.3 million from 1,649 screens in 25 markets. The Fox title has totaled $211.2 million internationally.