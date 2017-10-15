Box Office: 'Happy Death Day' Crushes 'Blade Runner 2049' With $26.5 Million

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - “Happy Death Day” has cause for celebration.

Harrison Ford poses with Ryan Gosling during a photocall to promote Blade Runner 2049 at a hotel in central London, Britain, September 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

The latest from Blumhouse and Universal is leading the box office this weekend with $26.5 million from 3,149 locations. That puts it far ahead of “Blade Runner 2049,” which is skidding to $15.1 million during its second weekend at 4,058 locations, down 54% from its disappointing opening weekend.

A horror spin on “Groundhog Day,” “Happy Death Day” centers on Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) as a woman who wakes up to the same day -- her birthday -- every day, and is murdered every time. Christopher B. Landon directed the film based on a script by Scott Lobdell.

Earlier this year in January, Blumhouse’s “Split” opened to a monster $40 million in January, and went on to earn $278.3 million worldwide. Then, the next month, “Get Out” was a smash hit as well with a $33.4 million opening and $253.1 million in global grosses by the end of its run. The production house is also responsible for the hugely profitable “Purge” and “Paranormal Activity” franchises.

Otherwise, “The Foreigner” -- a U.S.-China co-production between STXfilms, Sparkle Roll Media, and Wanda -- is opening to $12.8 million from 2,515 locations. The Jackie Chan-starrer started its international rollout on Sept. 30, and has tallied $88 million overseas so far. “Casino Royale” director Martin Campbell made the $35 million flick, which also stars Pierce Brosnan as a British government official.

And two biopics are struggling to draw significant grosses. Open Road’s “Marshall” is opening to $3 million from 821 locations, and Annapurna’s “Professor Marston & The Wonder Women” is barely making a dent with $737,000 from 1,229 locations.

“It” remains in the top five this weekend, as horror continues to dominate the box office. In its sixth weekend, the Warner Bros. and New Line release is grossing $6 million from 3,176 spots. Rounding out the top five is Fox’s “The Mountain Between Us,” which is taking in $5.7 million from 3,259 locations.