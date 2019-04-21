U.S. Box Office: 'Curse of La Llorona' Wins Worst Easter Weekend in Over a Decade

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Warner Bros. and New Line’s “The Curse of La Llorona” ascended to the top of domestic box office charts, conjuring $26.5 million when it opened in 3,372 North American theaters.

“La Llorona” is the latest horror movie to outperform expectations, further cementing the genre as a reliable box office draw. Even so, “La Llorona” and other new releases “Breakthrough” and “Penguins” couldn’t salvage movie theaters from suffering the worst Easter weekend showing in almost 15 years. This weekend’s offerings amassed $112 million in ticket sales, the lowest haul since 2005. The decline in sales is likely because the rest of Hollywood avoided opening a big movie ahead of Disney and Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” which is expected to crush records when it debuts on April 26.

“La Llorona,” a supernatural thriller set in the “Conjuring” universe, cost $9 million to produce. The film is based on the Mexican folklore about the Weeping Woman, a figure who lost her children and causes misfortune to those nearby. James Wan, known for his work on “Aquaman,” “The Conjuring,” and “Saw,” served as a producer.

Warner Bros. and New Line claimed the top two spots at the box office as last weekend’s champ “Shazam!” dropped to second place. The comic-book adventure added another $17 million in its third weekend of release, taking ticket sales to $121 million at the domestic market.

“Breakthrough,” a faith-based film about a parent’s unwavering love for their children, debuted at No. 3, generating $11 million over the weekend and $14 million during its first five days of release. “Breakthrough” is the first Fox title to be released by Disney since the studio completed its $71 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox. “Breakthrough” stars “This Is Us” actress Chrissy Metz as a mother who refuses to give up hope after her adopted son suffers a near-fatal fall through an icy lake. Roxann Dawson directed the movie, which was produced by DeVon Franklin (“Miracles from Heaven,” “Heaven Is for Real,”) and executive produced by NBA star Stephen Curry.

In fourth place, Disney’s “Captain Marvel” pocketed $9 million in its seventh weekend in theaters. That bounty puts the female-fronted superhero movie past the $400 million mark in North America. “Captain Marvel” likely saw a bump in ticket sales in anticipation of “Avengers: Endgame.”

Universal’s “Little” rounded out the top five with $8 million for a domestic tally of $29 million.