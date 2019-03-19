U.S., Brazil take steps to cut agricultural trade barriers

FILE PHOTO: Workers cut pork at Park Packing -- one of the Chicago's few remaining slaughterhouses -- in Chicago, Illinois July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Karl Plume

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Brazil have agreed to steps aimed at lowering barriers to agricultural trade, focusing on wheat, pork and beef, the presidents of the two nations said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Brazil will allow the United States to export 750,000 tons of American wheat with no tariffs, while the two countries agreed to “science-based conditions” to allow the United States to export pork to Brazil, U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said.

The United States also agreed to send inspectors to Brazil for a “technical visit” to audit Brazil’s beef inspection system so that Brazilian beef exports to the United States could resume, the two leaders said.