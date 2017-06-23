FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Brazil's Meirelles sees U.S. lifting Brazil beef ban soon
June 23, 2017 / 3:42 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil's Meirelles sees U.S. lifting Brazil beef ban soon

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Friday he expects the United States to lift a ban on imports of Brazilian fresh beef soon, stressing that the decision bore no relation to sanitary concerns.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture decided on Thursday to impose the ban over safety concerns did not affect the bulk of Brazilian beef imports, which are frozen.

Speaking to journalists, Meirelles said he sees no room to cut taxes as Brazil emerges from a deep recession.

Reporting by Thaís Freitas; Writing by Bruno Federowski

