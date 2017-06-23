FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
Brazil surprised by U.S. move on beef, hopes to revert ban
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 23, 2017 / 8:16 PM / in 2 months

Brazil surprised by U.S. move on beef, hopes to revert ban

1 Min Read

A customer (R) pays for his meat at the Municipal Market in Sao Paulo October 10, 2014.Nacho Doce

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Ministry expressed surprise at the United States Department of Agriculture decision banning imports of fresh Brazilian beef, saying it hopes to reverse the move through negotiations.

Brazil's Deputy Agriculture Minister Eumar Novacki told journalists the problems indicated by the USDA are linked to vaccinations to prevent foot-and-mouth disease, but he said he could not rule out "commercial motivations" for the ban.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by David Gregorio

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.