in 2 months
USDA finds abscesses, unidentified material in raw Brazil beef: USDA
June 23, 2017 / 8:26 PM / in 2 months

USDA finds abscesses, unidentified material in raw Brazil beef: USDA

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has found repeated import violations in raw Brazilian beef, including abscesses and unidentified foreign material, a top agency official said, explaining reasons for a U.S. ban on imports of fresh Brazilian beef.

Violations at a number of Brazilian meat plants indicate a system-wide problem in the sector, Carmen Rottenberg, a deputy USDA administrator, said in a letter to Brazil's agriculture ministry on Thursday that was obtained by Reuters.

The USDA on Thursday halted imports of fresh beef from Brazil due to safety concerns.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio

