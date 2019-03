Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives during ceremonies to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery during his visit to Washington in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that he planned to visit China in the second half of this year.

Bolsonaro, who during last year’s presidential campaign sharply criticized Chinese investments in Brazil, made the comment in Washington a few hours after he met with U.S. President Donald Trump.