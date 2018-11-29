World News
November 29, 2018 / 1:51 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro says he discussed Cuba, Israel, trade with Bolton

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that he and U.S. national security adviser John Bolton talked about improving trade ties between the two most populous countries in the Americas, as well as discussing Cuba and Israel during a one-hour meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

Bolsonaro said he would take up an offer to visit the United States that was made by Bolton on behalf of U.S. President Donald Trump. Bolsonaro, who takes office on Jan. 1, has said he plans to align his country’s policies with those of the United States, a sharp break with leftist governments that ruled Brazil for much of the last two decades.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; Writing by Brad Brooks in Sao Paulo; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
