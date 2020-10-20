U.S. concerned about China's move to expand influence in Brazil: Lighthizer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government has relayed its concerns to Brazil about moves by China - already Brazil’s largest trading partner - to expand its influence in the Latin American country, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday.
Lighthizer’s remarks to an event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce were echoed by White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, who said Washington had urged the Brazilian government to ensure ‘we watch China carefully’ with regard to 5G and other technologies.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Susan Heavey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.