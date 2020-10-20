U.S. concerned about China's move to expand influence in Brazil: Lighthizer

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer speaks at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on President Donald Trump's 2020 Trade Policy Agenda on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 17, 2020. Anna Moneymaker/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government has relayed its concerns to Brazil about moves by China - already Brazil’s largest trading partner - to expand its influence in the Latin American country, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday.

Lighthizer’s remarks to an event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce were echoed by White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, who said Washington had urged the Brazilian government to ensure ‘we watch China carefully’ with regard to 5G and other technologies.