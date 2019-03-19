World News
March 19, 2019 / 6:22 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Trump says he intends to designate Brazil as 'maybe a NATO ally'

1 Min Read

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he plans to designate Brazil as a major non-NATO ally “or maybe a NATO ally.”

Speaking at a joint White House news conference with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Trump said: “As I told President Bolsonaro, I also intend to designate Brazil as a major non-NATO ally - or ... maybe a NATO ally. I’ll have to talk to a lot of people but maybe a NATO ally - which will greatly advance security and cooperation between our countries.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below