Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a ceremony to mark the International Women's Day at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will visit the White House on March 19, and is expected to discuss subjects including the situation in Venezuela with U.S. President Donald Trump, the White House said in a statement.