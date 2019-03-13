Brazil's Bolsonaro, Trump to meet privately in Oval Office next week

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro waits for Paraguay's President Mario Abdo before a meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will meet privately with U.S. leader Donald Trump in the Oval Office during his visit to the White House next Tuesday, Brazil’s presidential spokesman said on Wednesday, adding an interpreter will be present.

Bolsonaro, a far-right admirer of the U.S. president, will visit the U.S. capital March 17-20 to speak to investors and meet with Trump, who has invited him to stay at Blair House, a residence usually reserved for high-profile guests, Gen. Otavio Rego Barros told reporters. Barros also said an interview with conservative broadcaster Fox News is on the cards.