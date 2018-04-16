FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 7:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK to Russia on alleged cyber campaign: 'You will not succeed'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government on Monday condemned what it and the United States have described as a Russian government-backed campaign of cyber espionage as another example of Moscow’s disregard for international rules.

Washington and London alleged that Russian-government backed hackers had infected computer routers around the world in a campaign that targeted government agencies, businesses and critical infrastructure operators.

“This is yet another example of Russia’s disregard for international norms and global order – this time through a campaign of cyber espionage and aggression, which attempts to disrupt governments and de-stabilize business,” a British government spokesman said.

“The attribution of this malicious activity sends a clear message to Russia – we know what you are doing and you will not succeed.”

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Hugh Lawson

