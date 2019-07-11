Important new US ambassador is best person for long term relationship : UK minister

FILE PHOTO: Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan attends a news conference in Victoria Gardens, Westminster, after WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police and taken into custody following the Ecuadorian government's withdrawal of asylum, in London, Britain April 11, 2019. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS/

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s new ambassador to the United States must be the best person for the long term interests of the relationship between the two countries, junior Foreign Office minister Alan Duncan said on Thursday.

Britain’s ambassador to Washington resigned on Wednesday after days of criticism from Donald Trump following a leak of confidential memos in which Kim Darroch described the U.S. administration as inept.

“It is very important that we appoint a new ambassador in the proper way so we get the very best person appointed in the best possible way for the long term interests of the UK and our relationship with the U.S,” Duncan told parliament.

Duncan said the ambassador would be appointed by the prime minister but he did not know what the timetable would be. Prime Minister Theresa May is standing down, with her successor due to be announced on July 23.