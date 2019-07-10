Timeline: UK ambassador to U.S. resigns after leaked memos furor

(Reuters) - Britain’s ambassador to Washington resigned on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump labeled him “stupid” and “wacky” following the release of confidential memos in which envoy Kim Darroch branded Trump’s administration inept.

Below is a timeline of events leading up to the ambassador’s resignation:

July 7 - Ambassador Darroch describes Trump’s administration as “dysfunctional”, “clumsy” and “inept” in a series of confidential memos, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reports

July 8 - President Trump says he “will no longer deal” with the ambassador

July 9 - The ambassador remains in post and continues to carry out his duties with British Prime Minister Theresa May’s full support, her spokesman says

July 9 - President Trump lashes out at “foolish” Prime Minister May and her “wacky” ambassador

July 9 - Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says Trump’s comments are “disrespectful and wrong” to May and to Britain

July 10 - Darroch resigns as UK ambassador to the United States, saying “the current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like.”