UK foreign minister Hunt 'outraged' by leak which led to envoy quitting

FILE PHOTO - Jeremy Hunt, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, speaks during a hustings event in Cardiff, Wales, Britain, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday he was outraged that confidential memos by the country’s ambassador to the United States were leaked, leading to envoy Kim Darroch’s resignation from his post.

“Whenever I visited Washington as foreign secretary, I was struck by Sir Kim’s professionalism and intellect,” Hunt - who is a contender to be Britain’s next prime minister - said in a statement. “I am outraged that a selection of his reports should have been leaked.”