UK ambassador to Washington continues in post with PM May's full support: spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s ambassador to Washington remains in post and continues to carry out his duties with Prime Minister Theresa May’s full support, her spokesman said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Donald Trump said he would not deal with British ambassador Kim Darroch after a leak of confidential memos in which the diplomat described the U.S. president’s administration as “inept”.

“Sir Kim continues to have the prime minister’s full support ... He continues to carry out his duties with the full support of the PM,” the spokesman said, adding that May reiterated to her ministers that the leak was unacceptable.