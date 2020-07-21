Technology News
July 21, 2020 / 12:44 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Pompeo says talked 5G, trade with British PM Johnson

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 15, 2020. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he discussed 5G telecommunications and a potential U.S.-UK trade deal with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, during a trip to London.

“Constructive visit with @BorisJohnson today,” Pompeo tweeted.

“Our two countries’ long-standing, strong bilateral relationship has laid the foundation for today’s candid discussion on issues ranging from 5G telecommunication to our negotiations for a U.S.-UK free trade agreement.”

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Estelle Shirbon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below