Pompeo says talked 5G, trade with British PM Johnson

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 15, 2020. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he discussed 5G telecommunications and a potential U.S.-UK trade deal with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, during a trip to London.

“Constructive visit with @BorisJohnson today,” Pompeo tweeted.

“Our two countries’ long-standing, strong bilateral relationship has laid the foundation for today’s candid discussion on issues ranging from 5G telecommunication to our negotiations for a U.S.-UK free trade agreement.”