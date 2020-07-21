Technology News
July 21, 2020 / 2:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pompeo says hopes for quick free trade deal with UK

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States and Britain still have more work to do on a free trade deal, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday during a visit to London, adding that he hoped a deal could be finalised before too long.

“A third round (of negotiations) scheduled for later this month, a primary focus for the United States is to see that we can make progress on this and bring this to a closure just as quickly as possible,” he said during a brief news conference with his British counterpart Dominic Raab.

“I spoke with the prime minister this morning about this, and I hope that we can get it finalised before too long,” said Pompeo.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Estelle Shirbon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below