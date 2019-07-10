World News
July 10, 2019 / 12:43 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

UK says unprecedented for head of friendly state to refuse to deal with envoy

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - It is unprecedented for the head of a friendly state to refuse to deal with a British envoy, the UK’s top Foreign Office civil servant said after a row involving U.S. President Donald Trump prompted the resignation of Britain’s ambassador to Washington.

Asked by lawmakers whether he knew of any other occasions when the head of a friendly state had refused to cooperate with a British envoy, Simon McDonald said: “None.”

Reporting by Kate Holton and Andrew MacAskill; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

