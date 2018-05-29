British interior minister to discuss Russia, terrorism on U.S. visit

LONDON (Reuters) - New British interior minister Sajid Javid will travel shortly to the United States to discuss threats posed by Russia, international terrorism and organized crime with top U.S. officials, Javid’s office said on Tuesday.

Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid leaves 10 Downing Street in London, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Javid will meet U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and other officials over the coming days in his first trip to the United States since being appointed on April 30.

“Top of the agenda will be cementing the leading role both countries play in tackling international terrorism, serious and organized crime and the threat posed by Russia,” a British interior ministry spokesman said.

Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid arrives in Downing Street in London, May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Britain’s relations with Russia are at a post-Cold War low following the poisoning of former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal in the English city of Salisbury in March.

“In the wake of the Salisbury attack, (Javid) will seek a coordinated approach against the threat of hostile state activity including targeting illicit finance and cyber attacks,” the spokesman for Javid added.

British accusations that Russia was behind the nerve agent attack led to a diplomatic crisis in which Western governments, including the United States, have expelled more than 100 Russian diplomats. Russia has denied any involvement in the poisoning and retaliated by expelling Western diplomats.