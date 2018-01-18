Tillerson to visit London, hopes to visit controversial new embassy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he will make a one-day visit to Britain next week where he hoped to visit the new U.S. embassy.

Speaking to reporters while flying back to Washington from a trip to the North American West Coast on Wednesday evening, Tillerson did not make clear if he would formally open the controversial building.

This month, U.S. President Donald Trump canceled a trip to London to open the embassy scheduled for next month, saying he did not want to endorse a bad deal agreed by the Obama administration to sell the old one for “peanuts.”

Asked whether he agreed with Trump that the new embassy was in an inferior location and if the move had been a mistake, Tillerson said: “That’s a decision that’s already been taken, so I don’t think we need to revisit it.”

While the deal was concluded under President Barack Obama, the original decision to move the embassy from Grosvenor Square in upmarket Mayfair to the south bank of the Thames was agreed in 2008 under Republican President George W. Bush.

Asked if he planned to inaugurate the new embassy, Tillerson said he always tried to visit embassies when he traveled. He said he had discussed his London agenda with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who had been “loading it up” and added: “We don’t have the details yet, but I hope to get by the embassy.”

The cancellation of Trump’s trip was a further blow to relations between Britain and the United States, for long the closest of allies. More than a year into his presidency, Trump has yet to visit London, with many Britons vowing to protest against a man they see as crude, volatile and opposed to their values on a range of issues.

FILE PHOTO: The final pieces of construction work are completed on the new U.S. Embassy in Nine Elms in London, Britain January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Trump again addressed the embassy controversy at the end of a wide-ranging interview with Reuters on Wednesday, complaining that the building “came out tremendously over budget.”

“So now we have an embassy that cost $1.2 billion, I think it was much more than that ... in the wrong location.”

FILE PHOTO: The US flag flies outside the new U.S. Embassy in Nine Elms in London, Britain January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“Just so you understand, it started in the Bush term, but the deal was made in the Obama term and the deal was built in the Obama term,” Trump said.

Asked whether he would go to Britain this year, Trump said, “they’ve invited me,” but didn’t elaborate. He said his relationship with Britain was “very good.”

Tillerson rejected the suggestion that Trump might see Britain as less useful now that it was embroiled in Brexit and other political issues.

”No, not at all,“ he said. ”I mean, we still have the special relationship with the British people. As you know, President Trump was supportive of the UK’s exit from the EU. He still thinks that was the right decision for them.

“Britain needs to focus on those Brexit negotiations right now, which is really important to them, and I think the president realizes that’s where Prime Minister May really needs to focus her attention.”