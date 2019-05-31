Trump says Markle will make 'very good' princess

FILE PHOTO - Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a garden party at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain May 22, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, will make a “very good” princess, U.S. President Donald Trump said ahead of a state visit to Britain.

Speaking to the Sun newspaper, Trump said he had not realized that the U.S.-born Markle had criticized him during his 2016 election campaign.

“What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty,” Trump said, adding that he was sure she would nonetheless succeed as a new member of Britain’s royal family. “It is nice, and I am sure she will do excellently,” he said.