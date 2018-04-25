President Trump could visit Britain in July: Sky News

LONDON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump could possibly come to Britain for a working visit in July, Sky News reported on Wednesday, saying details of the trip were expected to be announced in the next few days.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump toasts French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) during a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, U.S. April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A working visit would be more low-key than a full state visit. Prime Minister Theresa May invited Trump for a state visit when she went to Washington in January 2017, prompting protests, and a date for the visit has never been set.

A spokesman for May declined to comment on the Sky story, but said discussions are ongoing about Trump’s visit and that it is expected later this year.