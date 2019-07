U.S. President Donald Trump participates in an Apollo 11 50th anniversary commemoration event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Trump said on Friday he was looking forward to working with Boris Johnson, the front-runner to be Britain’s next Prime Minister, and believes Johnson will work out Brexit.

“I like him. I spoke to him yesterday,” Trump said. “I think we’re going to have a great relationship.”