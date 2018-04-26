Trump to visit Britain, hold talks with UK's May July 13

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will travel to Britain in July for a working visit with Prime Minister Theresa May, after months of back-and-forth over when the U.S. president would visit what traditionally has been the United States’ closest ally.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his Oval Office meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) following the official arrival ceremony for Macron at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Representatives for the White House and 10 Downing Street said Trump would visit the United Kingdom on July 13 and hold bilateral talks with May but gave no other details.

It was also not immediately clear how long Trump would stay on his visit, which would come more than a year after taking office.

The delay has raised questions about the U.S.-UK relationship, and the working visit signals a more low-key affair than an official state visit.

Trump had planned a trip to London to open a new U.S. embassy there but canceled in January.

Many Britons have vowed to stage protests if Trump visits.