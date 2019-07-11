Likely UK's new U.S. ambassador will be appointed by new PM: minister

Britain's Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss arrives in Downing Street in London, Britain June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The appointment of Britain’s ambassador to the United States is likely to be made by the next British prime minister rather than outgoing leader Theresa May, senior minister Liz Truss told journalists on Thursday.

Britain’s ambassador to Washington, Kim Darroch, resigned on Wednesday after days of criticism from Donald Trump following a leak of confidential memos in which Darroch described the U.S. administration as inept.

Truss said the process of choosing a replacement would likely take months, and would therefore probably fall to May’s successor. The new leader of the Conservative Party, and Britain’s new prime minister is due to be announced on July 23.