Trump says he wishes British ambassador well

FILE PHOTO: Britain's ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch listens as U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday offered good wishes to Britain’s former ambassador to Washington, Kim Darroch, who resigned earlier this week amid a spat with the Republican U.S. president following leaked diplomatic cables.

Trump earlier had publicly blasted the former UK diplomat after reports unveiled details of Darroch’s telegrams assessing the U.S. government and Trump’s administration. Darroch resigned on Wednesday.