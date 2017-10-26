U.S. regulator to vote on next-generation TV standards: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission will vote next month to allow broadcasters to voluntarily use a new technology to improve picture quality and allow better reception on mobile phones, a source briefed on the matter said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Ajit Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, testifies before a Senate Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

The FCC in February granted initial approval for the advanced standard that would also let broadcasters use a TV set that is turned off to send emergency alerts, but would eventually require TV owners to buy new sets or converter boxes.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is expected to disclose the plans for a vote later Thursday. The proposal would require “local simulcasting” of current signals for at least five years for stations that choose to deploy Next Gen TV so existing TVs and tuners will still be able to receive programming.

“The FCC should enable innovation in the broadcasting business,” Pai said in February.

A nonprofit group represented by the broadcasting, consumer electronics, cable, computer and motion picture industries, created the new standard, ATSC 3.0, that offers much more precise geolocating of TV signals, ultra-high definition picture quality and more interactive programming.

The standard uses precision broadcasting and targets emergency or weather alerts on a street-by-street basis. The system could allow broadcasters to “wake up” a receiver to broadcast emergency alerts.

Pai said in February the new internet protocol-based system would “enable better audience measurement, which in turn will make for higher-quality advertising - ads relevant to you and that you actually might want to see.”

At a House hearing on Wednesday, Democratic Representative Debbie Dingell raised privacy concerns about the volume of data the new TVs could collect about viewers.

One issue is whether broadcasters will be able to pass on the costs of advanced broadcast signals through higher retransmissions fees.