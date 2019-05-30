U.S. waives fuel rule in Pennsylvania after damage to Buckeye pipeline

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday it waived an environmental rule through June 17 for gasoline sold in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania after damage to Buckeye Partners’ Laurel products pipeline.

The regulator waived the low Reid vapor pressure (RVP) requirement temporarily “to help ensure that an adequate supply of gasoline is available in the affected areas until normal supply to the region can be restored,” the EPA said in a statement.

The EPA sets the pressure requirements to reduce emissions that contribute to smog. As temperatures rise during the summer, the standards shift to lower pressure gasoline.

The 350-mile (560-km) Laurel pipeline connects Philadelphia area refiners to the Pittsburgh market. It supplies the Allegheny County area with low volatility gasoline.

The extent of the damage to the line was unclear. Buckeye could not immediately be reached for comment.