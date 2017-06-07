FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House Speaker does not rule out amendments to debt limit bill
June 7, 2017 / 2:43 PM / 2 months ago

House Speaker does not rule out amendments to debt limit bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) arrives at his weekly press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 25, 2017.Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday did not rule out attaching amendments to legislation that would increase the nation's debt ceiling.

Asked if the bill could include legislative add-ons aimed at luring lawmaker votes, Ryan told reporters at a news conference that "I'm not foreclosing any option at this time."

He added that Congress would address the issue before the United States hits its current debt ceiling limit.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by W Simon

