House Speaker does not rule out amendments to debt limit bill

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) arrives at his weekly press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 25, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday did not rule out attaching amendments to legislation that would increase the nation's debt ceiling.

Asked if the bill could include legislative add-ons aimed at luring lawmaker votes, Ryan told reporters at a news conference that "I'm not foreclosing any option at this time."

He added that Congress would address the issue before the United States hits its current debt ceiling limit.