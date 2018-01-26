FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 6:41 PM / in 3 hours

Trump to ask for $716 billion in defense spending in 2019 budget: Washington Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to ask for $716 billion in defense spending in the 2019 budget he is to unveil next month, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

The $716 billion figure for 2019 would cover the Pentagon’s annual budget as well as spending on ongoing wars and the maintenance of the U.S. nuclear arsenal. It would increase Pentagon spending by more than 7 percent over the 2018 budget, which still has not passed through Congress, said the Post, which cited unnamed U.S. officials for the report.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by David Alexander

