WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday said he is confident that President Donald Trump would approve a congressional spending bill to fund the federal government and avoid a shutdown when spending runs out on Sept. 30.

FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks at a media briefing after the House Republican conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“I’m confident he will sign it,” Ryan told reporters. Asked if Trump has told him he would sign the legislation, Ryan said “yes.”