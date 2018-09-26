Trump to back spending bill, avert shutdown

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would not allow the U.S. government to shut down, averting concerns that he might refuse to sign a spending bill before funding runs out when the fiscal year ends at midnight Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks at a media briefing after the House Republican conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“We’re going to keep the government open,” Trump told reporters in New York when asked about a massive spending bill the House of Representatives is expected to pass later on Wednesday. The bill will be sent to the White House for Trump to sign or veto.

The bulk of the $855 billion package - $675 billion - funds the Department of Defense for the entire fiscal year ending on Sept. 30, 2019. It also includes a measure to keep the federal government open until at least Dec. 7, even though Congress has not yet passed full-year appropriations bills covering every department.

Trump had threatened to let the government shut down on Oct. 1 if he did not get money he wanted to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

But he has backed away from that threat at least until after the Nov. 6 elections when his fellow Republicans’ control of the Senate and House are up for grabs.

The Senate passed the spending package earlier this month.