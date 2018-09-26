Trump to back U.S. spending bill, avert government shutdown

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would not allow the U.S. government to shut down, averting concerns that he might refuse to sign a spending bill before funding runs out when the fiscal year ends at midnight Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks at a media briefing after the House Republican conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“We’re going to keep the government open,” Trump told reporters in New York when asked if he would sign the massive spending bill.

The House of Representatives passed the legislation by a strong 361 to 61 margin on Wednesday. The measure will be sent to the White House for Trump to sign or veto.

The massive package includes some $675 billion to fund the Department of Defense for the full year ending on Sept. 30, 2019, as well as about $180 billion for the Labor, Health and Human Services and Education Departments.

It also includes a measure to keep the federal government open until at least Dec. 7, even though Congress has not yet passed full-year appropriations bills covering every department.

Trump had threatened to let the government shut down on Oct. 1 if he did not get money he wanted to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

But he has backed away from that threat at least until after the Nov. 6 elections when his fellow Republicans’ control of the Senate and House are up for grabs.

The Senate passed the spending package earlier this month.