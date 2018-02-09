FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 9:58 PM / in a day

White House budget proposal sees 3.2 percent economic growth in 2019: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House budget proposal projects U.S. economic growth of 3.2 percent next year, before declining to 3 percent in 2021 and 2.8 percent in 2026, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a preview of the plan.

The budget, which is due to be released on Monday, assumes the 10-year Treasury yield will average 2.6 percent this year and 3.1 percent next year before rising to 3.7 percent by early next decade, the Journal said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

