February 5, 2018 / 6:58 PM / in 6 hours

White House says long-term budget deal needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House on Monday called for a long-term budget deal, as federal lawmakers face a deadline this week to pass legislation to continue funding government.

“We would like to see ... a two-year agreement on budget caps that gives certainty to our federal agencies, to our military,” White House spokesman Raj Shah told reporters during a briefing. Government funding expires on Thursday.

“Moving from stop-gap measure to stop-gap measure is no way to govern,” he said.

Reporting by James Oliphant; Editing by Susan Thomas

