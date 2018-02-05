White House says long-term budget deal needed

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House on Monday called for a long-term budget deal, as federal lawmakers face a deadline this week to pass legislation to continue funding government.

“We would like to see ... a two-year agreement on budget caps that gives certainty to our federal agencies, to our military,” White House spokesman Raj Shah told reporters during a briefing. Government funding expires on Thursday.

“Moving from stop-gap measure to stop-gap measure is no way to govern,” he said.